UCC Won’t Be Implemented In J&K, Says Omar Abdullah

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Chief minister Omar Abdullah UCC won’t be implemented in J&K,” says CM Omar Abdullah. He said it is being implemented only in BJP ruled states. Omar dared BJP to bring rule in this direction in the parliament. He said though Rohingyas didn’t create much of the problem here so the action against them is bit surprising.He also questions action against Rohingyas in J&K, saying the matter is beyond the UT Government’s control, and welcomes SC intervention on alleged voter deletions