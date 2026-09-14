UCC In 21 BJP-NDA States By 2029 Will Prove Milestone For Gender Equality: VHP

New Delhi, Sep 14: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday welcomed Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that a Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in all BJP-ruled states by 2029, saying it will prove to be a "milestone" in eliminating gender inequality and discrimination in the country.

Shah on Sunday said the BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states will introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before 2029.

Shah was speaking to reporters in Mumbai, highlighting the achievements of the Centre over the last 12 years and the BJP's 25-year journey under Narendra Modi's leadership.

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"Triple talaq has been abolished, giving Muslim women equal rights. We have introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states, and I am confident that we will introduce it in all the 21 BJP-NDA states before 2029," Shah said.

The next Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in 2029.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the UCC will enable a large section of women, who had been deprived of their rights over the past 75 years, to secure them.

"It will also help free women and children from the clutches of fundamentalists and separatists," Bansal said in a post on X.

He said Shah's statement is welcome, claiming that the UCC has already been implemented in five states and is in process in three others.

"UCC in 80 per cent of India by 2029! Kudos to the Modi government... This decision will prove to be a milestone in eliminating the remaining gender inequality and discrimination in India and in advancing the rights of women and children," he wrote on X.

Speaking to PTI Videos separately, Bansal said, "It is a very welcome and important step that should be supported everywhere. UCC has already been implemented in four-five BJP-ruled states; it has been in place in Goa from the beginning. The process is underway in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and several other states, including Bengal. I feel that it will be implemented in most states by the end of this year."

He also urged the non-BJP states to take the initiative on this issue.

"States that are not ruled by the BJP should also consider implementing UCC. After all, giving equal rights to citizens, giving rights to women, and restoring lost rights to children is the responsibility of the government and the administration. It is not just a moral responsibility, but also a constitutional duty," Bansal told PTI Videos. (PTI)