SRINAGAR, Jul 9: Police carried out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday in connection with a case registered under the UAPA.

The raids were carried out as part of the ongoing investigation in a case registered under Section 13 (unlawful activities) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 351(3) (aggravated threats) of the BNS at Baramulla police station, a police spokesman said.

He said the searches were carried out at the residences of Faraz Ashraf Gojri, a resident of Iqbal Colony, Waseem Ali Kar, a resident of Kanli Bagh, Tanveer Ahmad Mir alias Kaka Mir, a resident of Tawheed Gunj, presently residing at Gulnar Park, Azad Gunj, and Waseem Hussain Mir, a resident of Khawajabagh Jetty, Baramulla.

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During the searches, four mobile phones and one laptop were seized, the spokesman said.

The electronic devices have been secured for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation, he said.

The searches were conducted strictly in accordance with the provisions of law, in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses, as part of the investigation into the case.

These proceedings form part of Baramulla Police’s sustained efforts to investigate offences related to unlawful activities in a professional, lawful, and transparent manner while safeguarding public order and national security, the spokesman added.