Srinagar, Jul 21: A UAPA accused was apprehended after he was flagged by the facial recognition system deployed for the ongoing annual Amarnath yatra in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

As part of the intensified security arrangements for the yatra, earlier, the police, with the assistance of FRS, apprehended an Over Ground Worker (OGW) on July 11 and three others on July 8.

He said the individual was identified as Danish Amin Reshi, a resident of Veersaran.

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During verification, the FRS generated an alert indicating his involvement in a previous criminal case, the spokesman said.

Upon further verification, it was found that Reshi is involved in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Police Station Pahalgam, the spokesman added.

The accused was immediately taken into custody for further legal proceedings in accordance with the law, he said.

Anantnag Police continues to employ advanced technological tools, including the FRS, as part of the multi-layered security grid established for the yatra. (Agencies)