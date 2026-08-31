UAE Says It Has Intercepted An Iranian Drone Over Its Territorial Waters

DUBAI, Aug 31: The United Arab Emirates' air force intercepted an Iranian drone over its territorial waters Monday, the Defence Ministry said, an attack that comes after the US and Iran exchanged fire on the weekend, the first action in a month.

In a short statement, the Defence Ministry said it "dealt with" an Iranian drone that was detected over its waters approaching from Iran.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility from Tehran nor any reports of damage.

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The incident came after US forces on Sunday struck Iranian rocket launchers on an Iranian island, breaking a lull in fighting in the war that has lasted more than six months.

Iran responded by launching missiles at US sites in Jordan, which were intercepted. (AP)