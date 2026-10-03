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Home / Latest News / UAE Says Co-Pilot On Flydubai Plane That Nearly Crashed Attacked Captain With Cockpit's Crash Axe

UAE Says Co-Pilot On Flydubai Plane That Nearly Crashed Attacked Captain With Cockpit's Crash Axe

Cairo, Oct 3: The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday that the co-pilot on a FlyDubai flight that nearly crashed with 182 people on board attacked the captain with the cockpit's crash axe in a "terrorist attack." The UAE statement...

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Daily Excelsior
12:26 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Cairo, Oct 3: The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday that the co-pilot on a FlyDubai flight that nearly crashed with 182 people on board attacked the captain with the cockpit's crash axe in a "terrorist attack."

The UAE statement cited the attorney general as saying the co-pilot also tried to take control of the plane during Wednesday's attack on the Israel-bound flight.

Passengers and crew intervened to subdue the co-pilot and stabilise the plane. (AP)

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