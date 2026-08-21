UAE companies keen to invest in Rajasthan hospitality sector: UAE Ministry

JAIPUR, Aug 20: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday invited companies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to invest in the state in sectors including energy and hospitality, highlighting its rich heritage, tourism potential and investment-friendly environment.

Addressing the UAE-Rajasthan Tourism and Investment Round Table meeting at the Rambagh Palace Hotel here, Sharma said Rajasthan offered immense investment opportunities because of its forts, palaces, havelis, deserts, wildlife sanctuaries, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, textiles and mineral resources.

"Rajasthan has immense potential for UAE companies. The state government will provide every possible support to investors. Investment in Rajasthan will only bring benefits, not losses," Sharma said.

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He said the state government had introduced several policies, including the Rajasthan Aerospace and Defence Policy, to create a favourable industrial environment for investors.

Rajasthan is also moving rapidly towards self-reliance in the energy sector, he said.

Referring to the preservation of the state's heritage, Sharma said 662 historic havelis in the Shekhawati region had been identified for conservation in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "development as well as heritage".

The chief minister also highlighted the growing ties between India and the UAE and praised the UAE leadership for its support to the Indian community during the Gulf crisis.

He said relations between the leadership of the two countries had strengthened considerably, with Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE in May 2026 providing further momentum to the partnership.

Bilateral trade between India and the UAE had remained above USD 100 billion annually over the past two years, Sharma said, adding that around 4.5 million Indians living in the UAE served as a strong bridge between the two countries.

"Many people from Rajasthan are also part of this Indian diaspora," he said.

UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri said the relationship between Prime Minister Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was very special.

He noted that India and the UAE had signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which had further strengthened economic ties between the two countries.

Highlighting his appreciation for India, Al Marri spoke about Indian cuisine and said hospitality had a major role in both Rajasthan and the UAE.

"UAE companies are keen to invest in Rajasthan's hospitality sector," he said.

The UAE minister also expressed a desire to further improve air connectivity between Jaipur and Dubai.

Al Marri said the UAE-Rajasthan Tourism and Investment Round Table would further strengthen the partnership between India and the UAE. He also invited Sharma to visit Dubai.

Senior officials and representatives from the hospitality sector attended the meeting, including Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Tourism Secretary Suchi Tyagi. (PTI)