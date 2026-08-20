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U.S. Travel Advisory Review Raises Hopes for Revival of Foreign Tourism in Kashmir

      U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor’s statement during his Srinagar visit that the travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir will be reviewed has raised optimism among tourism stakeholders. They hope the move will encourage other countries...

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Daily Excelsior
06:27 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor’s statement during his Srinagar visit that the travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir will be reviewed has raised optimism among tourism stakeholders. They hope the move will encourage other countries to ease their advisories as well, helping revive foreign tourist arrivals and boost international tourism in the region.

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