U-19 girls district-level inter-zonal tournament held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 27: Department of Youth Services & Sports, district Udhampur, organized the district-level inter-zonal tournament for under-19 girls in Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Boxing, Wushu and Kho-Kho at Subash Stadium, here today.

Around 96 girls representing seven zones of the district participated in the competitions, being conducted under the guidance of Anuradha Gupta, Director General, Youth Services & Sports, J&K, and under the overall supervision of Tasreem Singh, DYSSO Udhampur, who also graced the occasion as chief guest.

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In Judo, Shivali Devi of Girls HSS Udhampur won the 44 kg category, while Rushika Sharma, also of Girls HSS Udhampur, emerged winner in the 57 kg category. Rakesh Kumar of Girls HSS Udhampur secured the top position in the 70 kg category.

In Taekwondo, Minali of Girls HSS Udhampur won the 40 kg category, Annu Boli of Vijay HSS Udhampur topped the 40-42 kg category, while Rhythm Arora of BBSVP won the 42-44 kg category.

In Boxing, Anjali of HSS Kud emerged winner in the 45 kg category. Anshu Manhas of APS Senior Wing secured the top position in the 45-48 kg category, while Kashish Sharma of BBSVSP won the 51-54 kg category.

The Wushu winners included Rudrakshi of Vijay HSS in the 45 kg category, Sulekha Devi of HSS Chenani in the 48 kg category, Soni Devi of HSS Chenani in the 52 kg category and Sadiqua Bano of HSS Chenani in the 56 kg category.

In Kho-Kho, Zone Chenani emerged winner, while Zone Udhampur finished runner-up.