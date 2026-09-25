U-14 Boys Kho-Kho tourney begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 24: The Inter-District Division-level Under-14 Boys Kho-Kho Tournament 2026 commenced at Mini Stadium Sports Complex, Rajouri, with teams from across Jammu Division participating on a league-cum-knockout basis.

Poonch edged past Samba by one point, while Rajouri defeated Reasi by one inning and eight points. Samba beat Ramban by one inning and four points. Jammu defeated Udhampur by 14 points, Doda registered a four-point win over Kathua, while Udhampur defeated Kishtwar by eight points.

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ADC Rajouri Ravi Kumar Sihag, Chief Education Officer Mohd Hafiz and Principal Government Boys Model Higher Secondary School Rajouri Mohd Muslim Wani witnessed the matches and encouraged the participants.

DYSSO Rajouri Wali Mohd is supervising the tournament, ensuring smooth conduct and arrangements for the participating teams.