TWS organizes awareness programme on Social Welfare Schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Tawi Welfare Society (TWS), here today, organized an awareness programme on various schemes of Social Welfare Department at Apnavan, Suray Chak.

Dr. Preeti Sharma, District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu, graced the occasion as chief guest.

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She delivered an informative and enlightening address, explaining various welfare schemes, their benefits and the assistance available to eligible beneficiaries.

Dr. Preeti assured the TWS of her support and cooperation, along with assistance from the Social Welfare Department, in furthering the cause of public welfare and helping deserving people access the benefits of relevant government schemes.

As part of its continued commitment to humanitarian service, 100 ration kits were distributed among underprivileged and needy families during the programme by TWS.

Another significant highlight of the occasion was the plantation of a sapling by Dr. Preeti Sharma at Apnavan.