Two yrs after announcement, Rajasthan-inspired Duggar Dhani project remains a non-starter

Land identified in Samba, but no further progress

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, July 2: Even as the Union Territory Government continues to project tourism as a major engine of economic growth and repeatedly announces initiatives for showcasing Jammu's rich cultural heritage, the ambitious Duggar Dhani project in Samba has virtually remained confined to papers nearly two years after its announcement.

Advertisement

The project, announced on July 23, 2024, was envisaged as a first-of-its-kind cultural tourism destination aimed at promoting Dogra heritage through a traditional village developed on the lines of Rajasthan's famous Chowki Dhani. However, despite the passage of nearly two years, even the preliminary formalities required for execution of the project have failed to move forward.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Sources told EXCELSIOR that around 100 kanals of land near the Chichi Mata Temple in Samba district was identified for establishment of the Duggar Dhani village. The district administration also initiated the process for transfer of the identified land to the Tourism Department. Thereafter, the proposal appears to have come to a standstill.

"Beyond identification of land and initiation of transfer proceedings, no tangible progress has been witnessed. The Expression of Interest (EOI), which is required to be floated for establishment of the project under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, is yet to be issued", sources said.

The prolonged delay has raised serious questions over the Government's commitment to translating tourism-related announcements into reality, particularly those intended to strengthen Jammu's cultural identity and diversify tourist attractions beyond pilgrimage, sources remarked.

According to the original concept, the Duggar Dhani village was planned to recreate the traditional Dogra way of life by offering visitors an immersive cultural experience similar to what Chowki Dhani offers in Rajasthan. The project was proposed to feature authentic Dogra cuisine, folk music and dance performances, traditional architecture, handicrafts, cultural exhibitions and other heritage-based activities.

Besides showcasing Dogra culture, the project was also intended to promote adventure tourism, as the identified site is located on a hillock with significant potential for adventure-based recreational activities.

"Such an integrated cultural destination could emerge as a major attraction for visitors arriving in Jammu for pilgrimage to nearby shrines, thereby extending their stay and generating employment opportunities for local youth, artisans and performers", sources said, adding "projects like Duggar Dhani are not merely tourism ventures but important initiatives for preserving and promoting the cultural identity of the Dogra region and every year of delay results in the loss of tourism potential as well as economic opportunities".

They further said that with the required land already identified, there appears to be little justification for the prolonged inaction. "The authorities concerned should complete all procedural formalities without any further delay so that the announcement made before the public does not remain another unfulfilled promise", they added.

When contacted, officials in the Samba district administration confirmed that the required land had been identified and that proceedings for its transfer to the Tourism Department had been initiated.

"The matter thereafter was to be taken forward by the Tourism Department. We have not received any further communication regarding the status of the project", they added.

EXCELSIOR made repeated attempts to obtain the Tourism Department's version and ascertain the reasons behind the prolonged delay as well as the hurdles, if any, preventing the project from moving ahead. However, despite several telephonic calls to the concerned officers, there was no response.

The silence from the Tourism Department has only added to the uncertainty surrounding the ambitious project, which was projected as a flagship initiative for promoting Dogra culture and creating a unique tourism destination in Jammu.

"With nearly two years having elapsed since the announcement and no visible movement beyond land identification, the future of the Duggar Dhani project remains uncertain, reinforcing concerns that yet another high-profile tourism promise risks being lost in bureaucratic inertia", sources remarked.