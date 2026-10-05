Two Years on, our hospitals are still waiting

Sunil Kumar Sharma

writetomlapadder@gmail.com

Health is the first promise every Government makes and, too often, the first it forgets. In Jammu and Kashmir, that promise is tested not in the Assembly or on a stage, but at the door of the nearest Government hospital. By that test, this Government's model of governance has failed. It is built on announcements, not appointments; on credit for what the Centre has given, not responsibility for what the Government itself must do; and on defending answers in the House, not fixing the facilities. A Government that asks the poor to be patient while it takes credit has forgotten why it was elected. Governance that does not reach the last patient in the last village is not governance at all. This Government has now had almost two years to show it can do this. That is long enough to judge it, not by its speeches, but by what a common patient finds when he reaches a Government hospital. Ask anyone in the hills of Jammu and Kashmir, and you will hear the same words people have heard for years: "There is no doctor here. Take the patient somewhere else." People were told things would change. They are still waiting to see what has changed.

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In a democracy, a Government must answer to the people. This is not a favour. It is the price of power. People give their vote and their trust, and in return they expect the Government to deliver. Writing promises in a manifesto is easy. Running hospitals that actually work is hard. The real test of any Government is the gap between the two. In health, that gap has only grown wider.

Think of a family in a far-off village in Kishtwar or Doda. A child has a high fever at night, or an old father has fallen ill. They carry him down a steep path, find a vehicle, and reach the nearest health centre after hours on the road. The building is there. The board is there. But the one thing they came for, a doctor, is not. They are given a slip and told to go further, to the district hospital, and then maybe to Jammu or Srinagar. By the time the patient gets help, the most important hours are gone. In our hills, this is not a rare story. For many families, it is the only story they know.

This has not happened because of a lack of support. The Centre has done its part, and done it well. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has got AIIMS, new medical colleges, new critical care blocks and free treatment for every family under Ayushman Bharat. Many of these were planned, paid for and started long before the present Government came to power. Since then, ribbons have been cut and credit has been happily taken. But ask what this Government has done for people's health on its own, and the list is very short.

This point is important. The Centre can give money, approve new colleges and build hospitals. But it cannot sit in Delhi and decide which doctor works in which hospital, how fast an empty post is filled, or whether a machine is started after it arrives. These are the daily jobs of the Government here in Jammu and Kashmir. When a hospital has no doctor, the question is not where the money came from. The question is whose job it was to put a doctor there, and why it was not done.

Good health care does not come from opening ceremonies. It comes from quiet, hard, everyday work: hiring doctors, sending them where they are needed, keeping machines working and keeping medicines in stock. This is exactly where this Government has done the least. It has itself told the Assembly that it has still not finished making the rules needed to hire doctors. Two years in power, and still stuck on the rulebook. That says more than any opposition speech ever could. One has to ask what the Government has been doing all this time.

It is the poor who pay the price for this. People who have money are slowly moving to private hospitals, and new private clinics keep opening to meet the need that Government hospitals cannot. This may look like progress, but it is really a step back. The daily wager, the farmer and the family in a border village cannot afford private hospitals. When the Government hospital sends them away, they either borrow money they do not have or spend hours they cannot spare on a mountain road. Every patient pushed into a private clinic is a silent sign that people have lost faith in the system this Government runs.

There is a bigger danger here. When people stop expecting anything from Government hospitals, Governments stop feeling any pressure to fix them. Slowly, the public health system becomes a place only for those who have no other choice, and it is treated that way. We must not let Jammu and Kashmir go down that road. A Government hospital should be the first choice, not the last hope.

Meanwhile, the one thing our health system does quickly is send patients away. A patient comes in, finds no specialist, and is sent somewhere else. In places like Paddar, people have waited years for doctors who never came. On our highways, trauma centres built to save lives in the first hour after an accident do not have the surgeons they were built for. Pregnant women are sent on long journeys because there is no one to look after them where they are. Sometimes it seems the only part of the system working at full strength is the one that writes referral slips.

Sending a patient to a higher-level hospital should happen only when the case really needs it. When it happens every day, it is no longer a medical decision. It becomes an easy way to pass on the problem. The problem moves from one hospital to another, but it is never solved. A Government that accepts this as normal has stopped asking the right questions.

The story is the same with machines. They are bought and announced, and then they often just sit there. Some wait to be installed, some wait to be repaired, and some wait for something as simple as an electricity connection. Patients who need a basic test are sent to private centres and asked to pay for something a Government hospital should give them. A machine in a box helps no one. Buying a machine is only an announcement. Making it work for patients is real governance.

Yet when the Government is asked about all this in the Assembly, the answer is that everything is fine. The buildings are fine, the facilities are enough, the numbers are in order. Take the case of Government Medical College, Baramulla. The Assembly was told that only two of its ventilators were not working. Later, it came out that most of the ventilators in its Department of Paediatrics & Neonatology ward had not worked for months. These are the machines that help very sick children breathe. Newborns and small children who fall sick cannot wait, and they cannot speak for themselves. They need working equipment, trained staff and round-the-clock attention. Neonatal care, above all, must be managed with the greatest seriousness. When the answers given in the House do not match what is happening in the wards, how can people trust anything the Government says?

The same gap shows up elsewhere. Patients have had to go to the High Court to get life-saving medicines. Machines have been started only after the court asked questions. When citizens must go to court to get what the Government should give them anyway, something has gone badly wrong. A Government that cares more about its answers than about its hospitals has its priorities upside down.

There is also no shortage of talent. More and more of our young people are becoming doctors, and their families have given up a lot to help them get there. Thousands of them are now waiting for a chance to serve. It hurts to see trained young doctors sitting at home while health centres in the hills stay empty. Our medical colleges also need teachers, not just seats and buildings. Without teachers, the promise of more medical education is just another promise on paper. A Government that cannot bring these young people to these empty hospitals is wasting both their talent and their hope.

We are not asking for miracles. Fill the empty posts within a clear timeline, and tell the people what that timeline is. Send doctors where they are needed most, not where it is most comfortable. Bring back staff who have been attached to offices far away from the hospitals they are meant to serve. Until new doctors are hired, send specialists in turns to remote and border hospitals and to the trauma centres on our highways. Make sure every machine that is bought actually works for patients. None of this needs new money from anyone. It only needs a Government that sees health as its duty, not as a press release.

As the opposition, we do not wish for any Government to fail. Our job is to ask the questions that people cannot ask for themselves, and to keep asking until we get answers. We have raised these issues in the Assembly again and again, and we will keep doing so. Every answer the Government gives in the House is a promise it must keep, and we will hold it to each one.

The people of Kishtwar, Poonch, Doda, Ramban and every far corner of Jammu and Kashmir remember what they were promised. They will judge this Government not by its announcements, but by what they find at the hospital door. For too long, that door has been open with no one inside. We will keep asking, in the Assembly and outside it, until that changes. We will keep asking, in the Assembly and outside it, until that changes. Good governance is not a slogan. It is a system that works: posts filled on time, doctors placed where they are needed, equipment that is installed and used, medicines that reach the shelf, and officials who are held to account when they fail. In a democracy, this is what the people vote for and what a Government is paid in power to deliver. Until our hospitals show it, no claim of good governance will be believed.

(The writer is Leader of Opposition in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly and MLA from Paddar-Nagseni.)