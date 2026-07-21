Jammu, Jul 21: Four alleged drug peddlers, including two women, were detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The three persons from Jammu and one from Amritsar, Punjab, are "habitual offenders" who were repeatedly involved in illicit drug trafficking activities, a police spokesman said.

He said multiple cases under the NDPS Act had been registered against them from time to time at Police Station Katra.

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"Despite repeated legal action, they continued to indulge in narcotics-related offences, posing a serious threat to public safety and social order," the spokesman said.

He said keeping in view their persistent involvement in drug trafficking and their activities prejudicial to society, police prepared detailed dossiers against the accused after completing all codal formalities, and subsequently the four were detained on the orders of the divisional commissioner of Jammu.

The men have been lodged in central jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, while the women were shifted to district jail Udhampur, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that police remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicate the drug menace from the district and will continue to take stringent legal action against drug peddlers and other persons involved in narcotics-related offences. (Agencies)