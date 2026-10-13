Doda, Oct 13: Four persons, including two women, were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Shenai in the Bhalla area of Doda district on Tuesday, officials said.

An official said that all four persons were injured after the vehicle overturned in Bhalla, Doda.

He said all four were shifted to a hospital for treatment and their condition was stated to be stable.

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The injured were later identified as Ashiq Hussain (35), son of Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Gotha in Bhaderwah; Mohd Javed (48), son of Talib Hussain; his wife, Rubina Begum (46), both residents of Brassu in Bhalla; and Insha (35), wife of Rashid Ahmed, a resident of Bhaderwah.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and further details are being verified. (KNO)