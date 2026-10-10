Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Two Truck Drivers Injured In Head-On Collision On Srinagar–Leh Highway At Gund, Ganderbal

Two Truck Drivers Injured In Head-On Collision On Srinagar–Leh Highway At Gund, Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Oct 10: Two truck drivers were injured in a head-on collision between two trucks near the CRPF camp at Gund on the Srinagar–Leh National Highway in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. According to initial reports, the collision took place near...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
09:28 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Ganderbal, Oct 10: Two truck drivers were injured in a head-on collision between two trucks near the CRPF camp at Gund on the Srinagar–Leh National Highway in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

According to initial reports, the collision took place near the CRPF camp in Gund, leaving both drivers injured.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident and the condition of the injured drivers are awaited.

Advertisement

More details are awaited.(KNC)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra