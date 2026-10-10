Two Truck Drivers Injured In Head-On Collision On Srinagar–Leh Highway At Gund, Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Oct 10: Two truck drivers were injured in a head-on collision between two trucks near the CRPF camp at Gund on the Srinagar–Leh National Highway in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

According to initial reports, the collision took place near the CRPF camp in Gund, leaving both drivers injured.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident and the condition of the injured drivers are awaited.

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More details are awaited.(KNC)