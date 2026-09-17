Two Terrorists Killed In Udhampur Gunfight; Security Forces Continue Search Operation

Udhampur, Sept 17: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Majalta area of Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the gunfight erupted after security forces detected the presence of suspected terrorists in the area. Following the exchange of fire, two terrorists were neutralised.

Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site. The identities and affiliations of the slain terrorists are yet to be established, officials said.

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The operation was launched after gunshots were reported from the Majalta area late Wednesday evening. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, joint teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army cordoned off the suspected area and began a search operation.

Following the killing of the two terrorists, additional security personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. Combing and search operations are being conducted extensively to ascertain whether any other terrorists remain concealed in the vicinity.

Security forces are maintaining heightened vigilance across the area, while searches are continuing at multiple locations.

Further details, including the identities of the slain terrorists and the exact quantity of arms and ammunition recovered, are awaited.(KNC)