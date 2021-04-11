Two terrorists behind assassination of Territorial Army soldier killed

BIJBEHARA : Two terrorists responsible for the assassination of Havaldar Mohd Saleem Akhoon of the Territorial Army (TA) were eliminated in a joint operation on Sunday.

As per the Northern Command of the Indian Army, two AK-47s were also recovered.

Akhool, the Territorial Army soldier, who was on leave, was shot dead by terrorists in the Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. He was a soldier of 162 Inf Bn TA (Ikhwan) and was on leave from March 22 for 40 days.

He was a resident of the Bijbehara area of the Valley and was killed by an unidentified terrorist around 4.50 pm, army sources said. (AGENCY)