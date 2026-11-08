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Home / Latest News / Two Suspected Terror Overground Workers Arrested In J&K's Kulgam; Arms Recovered

Two Suspected Terror Overground Workers Arrested In J&K's Kulgam; Arms Recovered

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: Security forces on Sunday arrested two suspected overground workers of terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Muneeb Yaseen Rather and Tahir Bilal were apprehended after they allegedly tried to flee a naka checking at Kulgam...

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Daily Excelsior
06:01 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Nov 8: Security forces on Sunday arrested two suspected overground workers of terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Muneeb Yaseen Rather and Tahir Bilal were apprehended after they allegedly tried to flee a naka checking at Kulgam town by a joint team of police, the Army and CRPF, officials said.

They said a pistol and two grenades were recovered from the possession of the duo.

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A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Kulgam police station, and further investigation has been taken up, the officials added.

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