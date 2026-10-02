Two Suspected Pak Intruders Shot Dead By BSF In Punjab

Jalandhar, Oct 2: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday shot dead two suspected Pakistani intruders along the international border in Punjab, officials said.

The incident took place in the Tarn Taran district area around noon.

Two suspected Pakistanis were shot dead by the BSF along the front on Friday. Further details are being ascertained, the officials said.

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Punjab shares a 553-km long front with Pakistan. (Agencies)