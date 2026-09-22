Two State Cancer Institutes Established In J&K: Sakeena Itoo

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: Minister for Medical and Health Education, Sakeena Itoo today said that the Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted an Apex Committee to strengthen a coordinated and comprehensive response to the growing burden of cancer and to provide guidance and formulate measures for prevention, screening and treatment of the disease. Director, SKIMS has been designated as the Nodal Officer for the purpose.

The Minister was replying to a question raised by Mir Saifullah in the Legislative Assembly.

The Minister said that with the financial and technical support of the Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has established two State Cancer Institutes, one at SKIMS, Soura and the other at Government Medical College, Jammu.

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She said these Institutes have been established with the objective of ensuring comprehensive and specialized cancer care, including diagnosis, treatment and other allied oncology services, thereby catering to the major cancer treatment requirements of the Union Territory.

The existing facilities are being strengthened from time to time in terms of infrastructure, equipment, human resources and specialized treatment services, as per the approved norms and availability of resources, she added.

The Minister informed the House that the Jammu & Kashmir administration is committed to ensure accessible, affordable and quality cancer-care services, particularly for economically vulnerable sections of society. Eligible cancer patients are being provided cashless/free treatment, as applicable, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, in the empanelled government as well as private health institutions, in accordance with the prescribed eligibility criteria, treatment packages and guidelines under the scheme, she informed.

The Minister maintained that the benefits cover various diagnostic, therapeutic and hospitalization-related services included in the approved packages. In addition, poor and needy cancer patients are being extended financial assistance under the Cancer Treatment and Management Fund for Poor (CTMFP) scheme, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines and availability of funds, she said. She added that these measures are aimed at facilitating timely access to appropriate cancer treatment and reducing the financial burden on eligible patients and their families.