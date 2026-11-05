Two soldiers killed in Kargil accident

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Nov 4: Two Army personnel were killed after their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a 600-foot-deep gorge in Kargil today.

The accident took place at Namika La Pass along Kargil-Leh national highway at around 1.30 pm, the officials said.

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They said the vehicle was carrying only two Army personnel, including the driver and co-driver, both of whom died in the accident.

Rescue teams recovered their bodies from the gorge and shifted them to a nearby hospital for postmortem examination, the officials said.