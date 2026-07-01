Two Section Officers Placed As Incharge Under Secretaries In J&K Secretariat

JAMMU, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed 2 Section Officers of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service as Incharge Under Secretaries in their own pay and grade with charge allowance for a period of 6 months or till the available vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I (Under Secretaries Cadre) are filled on a regular basis through the DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier.

The officers are Muneer Ahmad Dar and Sajad Ahmad Wadoo.

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