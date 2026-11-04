Two Scrap Collectors Killed, 80 Shelters Engulfed In Massive Fire At Bemina’s Durbal Area

Srinagar, Nov 4: Two persons were killed after a massive fire engulfed around 80 temporary shelters at Durbal, Bemina in Srinagar during the intervening night of Nov 3-4, officials said.

Officials said that the fire broke out at around 12:23 AM, engulfing approximately 80 makeshift shelters constructed from tarpaulin and wood. An empty poultry farm and a tipper were also damaged in the blaze, they said.

Fire tenders from Fire Stations JVC and Rawalpora, along with additional reinforcements from Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters Batamaloo, were pressed into service to bring the fire under control.

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Officials said the flames had spread across the entire area before the Fire and Emergency Services were called in to douse the blaze.

After the fire was brought under control, two bodies were recovered from the debris.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Noor Alam (27) S/o Abdal Wahab, R/o Delhi, at present Durbal and Al Ameen (16) S/o Mohd Rafi, R/o Delhi, at present Kupwara.

Both were working as scrap collectors in Durbal.

The bodies were handed over to local police after completion of FSL proceedings.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Director Command Srinagar Dr Aqib Hussain Mir, Mobilising Officer Aijaz Ahmad Shah, DFO City and DFO Headquarters coordinated the firefighting operation.(GNS)