Two PWD AEs transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Government has ordered the transfer and posting of two Assistant Engineers (AEs) of Public Works (R&B) Department with immediate effect.

According to the Government Order, Bilal Ahmad Khan, I/c Assistant Engineer (Civil), PW(R&B) Division Kupwara, has been transferred and posted in PW(R&B) Project Division-II Srinagar, vice Ajaz Rafiq.

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Ajaz Rafiq, I/c Assistant Engineer (Civil), PW(R&B) Project Division-II Srinagar, has been transferred and his services placed at the disposal of the Rural Development Department for further posting.