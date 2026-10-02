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Two PWD AEs transferred

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 1: Government has ordered the transfer and posting of two Assistant Engineers (AEs) of Public Works (R&B) Department with immediate effect. According to the Government Order, Bilal Ahmad Khan, I/c Assistant Engineer (Civil), PW(R&B) Division Kupwara,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:48 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Government has ordered the transfer and posting of two Assistant Engineers (AEs) of Public Works (R&B) Department with immediate effect.

According to the Government Order, Bilal Ahmad Khan, I/c Assistant Engineer (Civil), PW(R&B) Division Kupwara, has been transferred and posted in PW(R&B) Project Division-II Srinagar, vice Ajaz Rafiq.

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Ajaz Rafiq, I/c Assistant Engineer (Civil), PW(R&B) Project Division-II Srinagar, has been transferred and his services placed at the disposal of the Rural Development Department for further posting.

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