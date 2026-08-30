Two Prob DySPs among 13 police officers transferred by SSP Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Aug 29: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mukund Tiberwal, has ordered the transfer and posting of 13 police officers, including two Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (Prob. DySPs) who were posted as Station House Officers (SHOs) in the district as part of their training.

As per the order, Probationary DySPs Ujala and Madhvi Raina, currently serving as SHOs Mahore and Arnas, have been transferred and posted to DPL Reasi after their training period came to end.

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The order further said that Inspector Sureshwar Dev Singh, currently posted at DPL Reasi, has been posted as SHO Arnas, Inspector Sanjeet Sharma, also posted at DPL Reasi, has been posted as SHO Katra, and Inspector Surjeet Kumar, currently serving at PCR Reasi, has been posted as SHO Mahore.

Similarly, Inspector Achal Rana has been transferred from DPL Reasi and posted as SHO Reasi, Inspector Charanjeet Singh has been transferred from DPL Reasi and posted as SHO Chassana, and Inspector Altaf Hussain has been transferred from DPL Reasi and posted as incharge District Special Branch Reasi.

Inspector Jahangir Ahmed, currently serving at DPL Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Incharge PCR Reasi, Inspector Purab Singh has been transferred from DSB Reasi and posted to DPL Reasi, the order said.

Additionally, Inspector Ranjeet Singh has been transferred from Police Station Katra and posted to DPL Reasi, Inspector Jeet Singh has been transferred from Police Station Chassana and posted to DPL Reasi and Inspector Khayati Maan Khajuria has been transferred from Police Station Reasi to DPL Reasi.