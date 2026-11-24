Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Jammu today arrested two Poonch residents from Tawi River Front area here, and recovered from their possession 841 grams of heroin, suspected to be sourced from across the border.

Acting on specific intelligence about some narcotics related activities, an ANTF team raided a suspected location at Tawi River Front, behind Nehru Market Jammu, and arrested two individuals with one packet of heroin, weighing 841 grams, officials said.

Advertisement

Those arrested were identified as Mohammad Ghafoor and Mohammad Shakoor, both residents of village Golad, Mendhar, district Poonch.

They were booked in case FIR number 07/2026 under sections 8/21/29 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station ANTF Jammu.

Officials said further investigation in the case has been set into the motion to ascertain the source of the recovered contraband and to develop forward and backward linkages to identify other persons involved in the drug syndicate.

Preliminary investigation, however, indicated its origin from across the border, they said.

Meanwhile, the ANTF Jammu reiterated its commitment to taking strict legal action against drug trafficking, and appealed to the general public to cooperate with the ANTF/Police by sharing credible information regarding drug-related activities on official contact number 91031-66048.