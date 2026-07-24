Two PDD CEs transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Government today ordered the transfer and posting of two Chief Engineers in the Power Development Department (PDD) with immediate effect in the interest of administration and smooth functioning of official work.

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According to Government order, Surjeel Gani Lala, who was serving as In-charge Chief Engineer, Procurement and Planning, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), while also holding additional charge as Secretary Technical, PDD, has been posted as Secretary Technical, Power Development Department, J&K, on a full-time basis.

Meanwhile, Dalbir Singh, who was on deputation to the Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), has been posted as In-charge Chief Engineer, Procurement and Planning, KPDCL, against the vacancy created following the transfer of Surjeel Gani Lala.