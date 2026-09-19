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Home / National / Two passengers held at IGI Airport with over 2 kg gold bars smuggled from Dubai

Two passengers held at IGI Airport with over 2 kg gold bars smuggled from Dubai

NEW DELHI, Sep 19: Two passengers arriving from Dubai were held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and 2.16 kilograms of gold bars were seized from them, officials said on Saturday. The female and male passengers were discreetly followed...

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Daily Excelsior
03:05 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Sep 19: Two passengers arriving from Dubai were held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and 2.16 kilograms of gold bars were seized from them, officials said on Saturday.

The female and male passengers were discreetly followed from the flight gate by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers on the basis of specific intelligence and profiling, an official statement said.

The officers observed the woman talking to the male passenger outside a washroom near baggage belts, following which both passengers were intercepted at the exit of the Customs Green Channel, the statement said. (Agencies)

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