Two Pak terrorists gunned down in Majalta forests, OGW who helped them arrested

Operating in high-altitude areas, both were on run following ops

*Sophisticated weaponry including M4 carbine recovered

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Sept 17: In a major success, security forces today gunned down two Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit in overnight gun battle between Brattal Sohan and Khubban forests in Majalta area of Udhampur district and recovered large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives from their possession including M4 carbine.

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Slain Pakistani terrorists were operating in high-altitude areas of Udhampur and surrounding districts for past some time. An Over Ground Worker (OGW), who reportedly helped terrorists sustain by providing them food and other essential items, has been arrested following the encounter.

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“Security forces had been hunting a group of terrorists in upper reaches of Majalta, Ramnagar, Basantgarh and adjacent areas, all falling in mountainous region of Udhampur district. A contact with the terrorists was established late last night resulting into fierce exchange of gun battle,'' sources told the Excelsior.

The joint operation by the Army, police, CRPF and SOG was conducted in the dense Brattal Sohan and Khubban forests of Majalta, bordering Kathua district, amid heavy rain. The area was lit up and drones were pressed into services during the night. Sophisticated gadgetry was used to track down the terrorists and the success was achieved in wee hours of this morning, they said, adding security forces didn't suffer any losses.

"It was a neat and clean operation,'' the sources said.

Bodies of the slain terrorists were recovered this morning along with large quantity of arms and ammunition which include an AK-series assault rifle with four magazines, an M4 carbine with three magazines, a Glock pistol with two magazines and four grenades.

Slain terrorists have been identified as Saddam and Mustafa, both Pakistani's of JeM outfit.

Major catastrophe has been averted with the elimination of dreaded Pakistani terrorists and recovery of modernized weapons from their possession. Searches, however, continued to ensure that there is no other terrorist present in the area.

This was the second major encounter in Udhampur district this year. In February, two Pakistani terrorists -- including self-styled commander Rubani alias Abu Mavia, who was active in the area for years -- were killed in the Ramnagar forests. In the same month, three dreaded Pakistani terrorists including Jaish commander Saifullah were killed in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district. Another Pakistani terrorist Usmaan was gunned down in Billawar area of Kathua in January. Besides, several other successful operations have been carried out by security forces in the region this year.

Sources said police and security forces were looking for a group of terrorists after their movement was noticed in a forest area last week. As the area was cordoned off around 9 pm yesterday, following fresh inputs, a contact was established with the terrorists.

The terrorists opened heavy fire in an attempt to break the cordon and were killed in heavy retaliatory firing by the security forces.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the search operation was continuing when the last reports came in.

A local man, believed to be an OGW of the JeM, has been arrested for questioning.

``In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of September 16-17, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, Udhampur. Despite hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility, troops of White Knight Corps, Police and CRPF launched a targeted counter-terrorism operation, resulting in the neutralization of two terrorists.

"The operation is still in progress, with search and surveillance continuing in the area. Security forces remain deployed to track and neutralize any remaining threat," the Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Army said in a post on X.

Army's Northern Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma lauded the White Knight Corps for its swift, precise and professional action in neutralizing the two terrorists.

"The successful intelligence-based operation, conducted in seamless synergy with Police and CRPF, once again underscores the strength of joint inter-agency coordination in the counter-terrorism grid. Northern Command remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir," the Udhampur-based command said in a post on X.

Over the years, the difficult mountain terrain of the Kathua-Udhampur-Doda belt was used by JeM terrorists to establish hideouts and evade security forces after infiltrating from across the border.

However, security forces have dismantled these networks to deny terrorists safe passage and shelter in the upper reaches, the officials said.

They said the relentless operations have resulted in the elimination of a large number of terrorists active in the region, including several Pakistani nationals.

Security agencies are also maintaining heightened surveillance and launching searches in remote forest areas based on intelligence inputs and assessments of possible terrorist movement.

In Doda, four terrorists were killed, five security personnel lost their lives in separate encounters in 2025, while four terrorists and a security personnel were killed in adjoining Kishtwar district this year, compared to the deaths of three terrorists and a security personnel last year.

Kishtwar recorded the martydom of three security personnel and two civilians in 2024.

In Udhampur, four people -- two terrorists, a security personnel and a civilian -- were killed in 2024, while 2025 saw the deaths of a terrorist and three security personnel.

Kathua recorded the highest number of casualties among the four districts in 2024 with the deaths of two terrorists and seven bravehearts.

The following year, seven people -- three terrorists and four security personnel -- were killed, while 2026 has so far witnessed the death of one terrorist.