Two officials suspended for negligence in digital crop survey duties

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 12: The Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Mingpa Sherpa, has suspended two officials for failing to perform their duties during the ongoing digital crop survey.

As per an official order, the suspended officials are Man Mohan, GRS, BDO Office Ghordi and Rattan Lal, NYC DYSSO.

Advertisement

The duo remained unauthorizedly absent by disregarding the directions from the competent authorities, thereby hampering the Government order, the order said.

During the suspension period, both officials will remain attached to the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, with further directions to avoid leaving the headquarters without prior permission.