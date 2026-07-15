Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / National / Two newly elected MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members

Two newly elected MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members

NEW DELHI, July 15:  Two newly elected Rajya Sabha members -- Mansoor Ali Khan and Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal -- took oath as members of the Upper House on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath in the...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:28 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NEW DELHI, July 15:  Two newly elected Rajya Sabha members -- Mansoor Ali Khan and Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal -- took oath as members of the Upper House on Wednesday.
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath in the presence of Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P C Mody.
Congress leader Khan was elected from Karnataka, while BJP's Agrawal was elected from Madhya Pradesh.
Khan took the oath in English, while Agrawal took the oath in Hindi. (PTI)
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now