Two newly elected MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members

NEW DELHI, July 15: Two newly elected Rajya Sabha members -- Mansoor Ali Khan and Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal -- took oath as members of the Upper House on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath in the presence of Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P C Mody.

Congress leader Khan was elected from Karnataka, while BJP's Agrawal was elected from Madhya Pradesh.

Khan took the oath in English, while Agrawal took the oath in Hindi. (PTI)