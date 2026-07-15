Two newly elected MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members
NEW DELHI, July 15: Two newly elected Rajya Sabha members -- Mansoor Ali Khan and Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal -- took oath as members of the Upper House on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath in the...
NEW DELHI, July 15: Two newly elected Rajya Sabha members -- Mansoor Ali Khan and Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal -- took oath as members of the Upper House on Wednesday.
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath in the presence of Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P C Mody.
Congress leader Khan was elected from Karnataka, while BJP's Agrawal was elected from Madhya Pradesh.
Khan took the oath in English, while Agrawal took the oath in Hindi. (PTI)
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