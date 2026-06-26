Two new poetry books released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: The J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) here today organized a function to release two significant literary works ‘Kavitawali’, a collection of Dogri poems by Late Bal Krishan Bardyal ‘Chanchal’, edited by Dr. Om Goswami and ‘Bahut Peechhe Se Aata Prakash’, a collection of Hindi poems by Sanjeev Bhasin.

In welcome address, Harvinder Kour, Secretary, JKAACL, said that both publications represent rich literary traditions and reflect the Academy's commitment to promote quality literature.

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The programme was jointly presided over by eminent literary personalities Padma Shri Prof. Lalit Magotra and Prof. Raj Kumar, distinguished Hindi writer and poet.

Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Culture, who was the guest of honour, congratulated the Academy, the editor and the author on the publication of the two books.

Justice (Retd.) G.D Sharma, former Judge, who was special guest, underlined the significance of such literary initiatives in enriching society and preserving cultural heritage.

Delivering the chief guest's address, Pawan Gupta, MLA, Udhampur West, observed that language and literature play a pivotal role in shaping society.

A scholarly paper on ‘Kavitawali’ was presented by Shagufta Chowdhary. Another critical paper on ‘Bahut Peechhe Se Aata Prakash’ was presented by Dr. Parshotam Kumar.

Sanjeev Bhasin, Dr. Om Goswami and Air Commodore Suresh Badyal, son of the late Bal Krishan Bardyal ‘Chanchal’ also spoke on the occasion.

Proceedings of the programme were conducted by Reeta Khadyal, Editor, Dogri, while Sonali Arun Gupta, Additional Secretary, JKAACL, presented vote of thanks.