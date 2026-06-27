Two months after Thathar bridge collapse, inquiry report remains under wraps

Secrecy raises questions over transparency, accountability

*15-day deadline long over, Govt silent on findings

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, June 26: Nearly two months after the Government constituted a high-level Inquiry Committee to investigate the Thathar bridge collapse, the report remains shrouded in secrecy, raising serious questions about transparency, accountability and the administration's commitment to making public the outcome of inquiries ordered in matters involving loss of human lives.

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Following the tragic incident during execution of works at Thathar, Bantalab on May 1, which left three persons dead, the Public Works (R&B) Department, through Government Order No. 154-PW(R&B) of 2026 dated May 1, 2026, constituted a three-member Inquiry Committee headed by Engineer-in-Chief and Secretary Technical, Purshotam Kumar and Arit Gupta, Superintending Engineer, Public Works (R&B) Circle Jammu South and Rajan Mengi, Executive Engineer PWD Division Satwari as its members.

The committee was tasked with examining all aspects of the incident, fixing responsibility for any dereliction of duty and recommending action against those found responsible. Further, the committee was directed to recommend steps to be taken to ensure that such incidents don't happen in future. It was specifically directed to submit its report within 15 days.

Simultaneously, two officials of the department were placed under suspension pending inquiry.

However, with the stipulated deadline having expired long ago, the findings of the committee have not been placed in the public domain. What is even more intriguing is that members of the committee have indicated that the inquiry has already been completed and the report submitted to the Chairman of the committee.

"We have submitted the findings to the Chairman of the Inquiry Committee and it is better to contact him to ascertain the further progress", one of the members said when contacted.

Despite repeated attempts to ascertain the status of the report and whether the findings would be made public, there was no response from the Engineer-in-Chief, who headed the inquiry panel. Similarly, repeated efforts to obtain the Government's position from the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Minister Incharge of the Public Works (R&B) Department, yielded no response.

The silence has only deepened concerns about whether the findings are being deliberately withheld and, if so, for what reasons.

"The issue assumes significance because the committee was constituted not merely as a routine departmental exercise but to establish accountability in a tragic incident that resulted in serious consequences. The terms of reference specifically required the panel to identify lapses, fix responsibility and recommend measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents", official sources said.

They further said, "inquiry reports in cases involving public safety, infrastructure works and loss of life should ordinarily be made public unless there are compelling legal reasons to withhold them. Making such reports public not only reinforces confidence in institutions but also demonstrates that accountability mechanisms are functioning and that lessons have been learnt from the tragedy".

"The purpose of an inquiry is not merely to identify delinquent officials behind closed doors. It is equally important to assure the public that corrective measures have been recommended and that action has been initiated against those responsible", they said, adding "the continued secrecy surrounding the inquiry has also led to questions about the fate of the recommendations, if any, made by the committee".

In the absence of any official response, it remains unclear whether responsibility has been fixed, whether disciplinary action has been initiated against any officials or agencies and whether safeguards have been introduced to prevent similar incidents in future.

"Public disclosure of inquiry findings serves a larger public interest. It strengthens institutional credibility, dispels speculation, ensures informed public scrutiny and sends a clear message that accountability does not end with the constitution of a committee", sources said, adding "as the Government remains tight-lipped and the inquiry report remains inaccessible to the public, the larger question is---if committees constituted after tragedies are not followed by public disclosure of findings and action taken reports, how can citizens assess whether accountability has truly been ensured or whether lessons have actually been learnt".