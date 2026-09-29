Two MHA Officials Held For Seeking Bribe To Facilitate FCRA Registration

New Delhi, Sep 29: Delhi Police's Special Cell, in coordination with central agencies, apprehended two MHA officials for allegedly seeking gratification from an association to facilitate its registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), officials said on Tuesday.

The two officials, a senior accountant and an accountant, were apprehended in New Delhi on September 28, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

One of them is presently posted in the Foreigners Division of the MHA, while the other is currently posted in a Pay and Accounts Office and had earlier served in the Foreigners Division, the ministry said.

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Preliminary questioning has revealed that the two officials were allegedly in contact with certain associations and sought gratification for facilitating their registration and renewal under the FCRA, it said.

The MHA said further investigation into the matter is underway and appropriate legal and departmental action is being taken against the accused officials.

The ministry reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and said all FCRA-related services are provided online through the FCRA portal. "No intermediary, agent or individual is authorised to facilitate any FCRA service," it said. (Agencies)