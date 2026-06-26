Two men found hanging

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 25: Two men were found hanging under mysterious circumstances in separate incidents reported from Reasi district, prompting police investigations.

In the first incident, a 51-year-old man was found hanging at his residence in the Hunder area of Arnas tehsil.

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The deceased has been identified as Vidya Sagar, son of Mir Chand, a resident of Hunder, tehsil Arnas.

Police shifted the body to District Hospital Reasi for postmortem examination.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near his house in the Banna area of Chassana tehsil. The deceased was identified as Liyaqat Ali, son of Bagh Hussain, a resident of Banna, tehsil Chassana.

The body was shifted to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Banna for postmortem, which was underway at the time of filing this report.

Police officials said that investigations have been launched in both cases to determine the cause and circumstances of the deaths.