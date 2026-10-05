MENDHAR/JAMMU, Oct 5: Two landmines were detected and safely destroyed by the Army along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The explosive devices were noticed by Army troops during patrolling party near the border fence at Basooni Top around 9.50 am, the officials said.

They said the area was immediately cordoned off and later both the landmines were destroyed in a controlled explosion by the Army's Bomb Disposal Squad without causing any damage.

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As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains and are subsequently found and defused or destroyed by the experts to avoid any untoward incident.