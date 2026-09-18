Two Labourers Die As Earth Caves In During Road Construction In Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Sep 18: Two labourers died while three others were injured as earth caved in during road construction work in Ladakh, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Jimchan area of Zanskar district on Thursday.

A portion of earth suddenly collapsed during the road construction work, trapping a group of labourers under the debris, officials said.

Advertisement

Rescue teams immediately arrived at the spot and pulled them out.

Two persons -- Abdul Rashid of Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir and Pawan Kumar of Jharkhand -- lost their lives in the incident. Three others, who were found injured, were shifted to a hospital, the officials said.