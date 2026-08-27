PESHAWAR, Aug 27: At least two persons, including a police officer, were killed and three others injured in two separate hand-grenade incidents in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, police said.

In the first incident, unidentified assailants attacked a vehicle with a hand grenade in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan district, killing a police official and critically injuring a man, who was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Security agencies conducted a search operation in the area to find the attackers.

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In a separate incident, the hand grenade exploded in the Tarwikot area of Upper Kurram district following a minor altercation within the jurisdiction of the Agra Police station, killing one person.

According to the police, a man identified as Johar Hussain caused the accidental explosion while handling the hand grenade.

Johar Hussain and Shoaid Hussain sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Residents expressed concern over the growing increase in such incidents following the abolition of the tribal system.

There has been an uptick in terror incidents across Pakistan, especially in the restive KPK province over the last two years since the Taliban-led dispensation took control of Afghanistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remained the worst-affected province even when Pakistan as a whole witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42 per cent compared to the previous month. (PTI)