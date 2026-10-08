Two Killed, Seven Injured In Ramban Road Accident

JAMMU, Oct 8: Two persons were killed and seven others suffered injuries when a taxi they were travelling in met with an accident in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir

Police officials said that a Sumo vehicle met with an accident on the Senabati-Chounthan Road, resulting in injuries to nine persons.

They said that the injured were shifted to Primary Health Centre Ukhral treatment and later were referred to the District Hospital Ramban for further treatment.

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Two persons succumbed during the treatment at Ukhral and Jammu GMC, they said.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in a post on X said, "spoke to DC Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, after learning about the unfortunate road accident involving a Tata Sumo at Village Senabathi, Tehsil Ukhral, district Ramban, in which 9 persons, all belonging to Village Senabathi, were travelling."

All injured persons were shifted to the nearby PHC Ukhral with the help of locals and the police, he posted, adding, "out of the 9 injured, unfortunately, one person succumbed to injuries at PHC Ukhral, while the remaining 8 were referred."

At GMC Anantnag, six persons, out of whom 2 critically injured persons were further referred to SKIMS Soura, at District Hospital Ramban, two persons, who were further referred to GMC Jammu but unfortunately, one person succumbed to injuries at GMC Jammu, he posted.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families while all possible assistance and medical aid being provided to the injured.