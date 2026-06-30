Two Killed In Truck-Tractor Collusion On Jammu-Srinagar Highway In Ramban

Jammu, Jun 30: Two persons were killed and two others, including a woman, were injured after a truck collided with a tractor on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident occurred around late Monday night near New Khajuria Dhaba at Peerah when a truck, travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar, rammed into a tractor, they said.

An unidentified man died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were shifted to the district hospital in Ramban. One of the injured, identified as Subash, son of Norang Lal and a resident of Rajasthan, later succumbed to his injuries, they said.

SHO Chanderkote Jatinder Singh Rakwal said a police team rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and launched rescue operations. The damaged vehicles were removed from the highway to restore traffic movement.

Police said the identity of the second deceased is yet to be established.

A case has been registered at the Chanderkote police station, and further investigation is underway.