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Home / Latest News / 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Doda

2 Killed, 4 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Doda

Jammu, Jun 27: Two elderly persons were killed and four were injured after their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district on Saturday, officials said. The incident took place near Basti village in...

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Daily Excelsior
03:49 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Jun 27: Two elderly persons were killed and four were injured after their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district on Saturday, officials said.
The incident took place near Basti village in Bhaderwah when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a blind curve, they said.
The six rescued were identified as Imam Din, 65, Zaytoon Bibi, 60, Bashir Mohammad, 50, Masoom Bi, 45, Badar Din, 38, and 12-year-old Yaseen.
Zaytoon was declared dead, while Imam died during treatment, the officials said.
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