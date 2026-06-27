Jammu, Jun 27: Two elderly persons were killed and four were injured after their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place near Basti village in Bhaderwah when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a blind curve, they said.

The six rescued were identified as Imam Din, 65, Zaytoon Bibi, 60, Bashir Mohammad, 50, Masoom Bi, 45, Badar Din, 38, and 12-year-old Yaseen.

Zaytoon was declared dead, while Imam died during treatment, the officials said.