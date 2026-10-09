Rajouri, Oct 9: Two persons were killed and five others sustained critical injuries after a passenger vehicle met with an accident at Bdhog area of Moghla Teryath in Rajouri district on Friday evening.

Officials said that the accident took place at around 6:00 PM today, when the passenger vehicle skidded off the road, resulting in on-spot death of two persons and severe injuries to five others.

Soon after the accident, locals and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.

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Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started further investigation. (GNS)