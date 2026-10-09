Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Two Killed, Five Critically Injured As Passenger Vehicle Meets Accident At Moghla In J&K's Rajouri

Two Killed, Five Critically Injured As Passenger Vehicle Meets Accident At Moghla In J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri, Oct 9: Two persons were killed and five others sustained critical injuries after a passenger vehicle met with an accident at Bdhog area of Moghla Teryath in Rajouri district on Friday evening. Officials said that the accident took place...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
08:57 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Rajouri, Oct 9: Two persons were killed and five others sustained critical injuries after a passenger vehicle met with an accident at Bdhog area of Moghla Teryath in Rajouri district on Friday evening.

Officials said that the accident took place at around 6:00 PM today, when the passenger vehicle skidded off the road, resulting in on-spot death of two persons and severe injuries to five others.

Soon after the accident, locals and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.

Advertisement

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started further investigation. (GNS)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra