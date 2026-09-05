Kishtwar, Sep 5: At least two persons were killed after an oil tanker met with an accident at Pathimhal in Palmar area of Kishtwar district on Saturday.

Officials said that an oil tanker was on its way when it met with an accident at Pathimhal, Palmar, resulting in on-spot death of two persons travelling in it.

Soon after the accident, police and locals rushed to the spot.

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Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation. The identities of the deceased are being ascertained.

Further details awaited.