Two killed as massive blaze engulfs Hingoli firecracker godown; houses and vehicles damaged

HINGOLI (Maharashtra), Oct 5 : Two people were killed in a massive fire and explosions in a godown of firecrackers in Hingoli district on Monday night, an official said.

The incident occurred at 8 pm in Marwadi Galli, a densely populated residential area, he added.

The fire spread quickly in the warehouse owned by Gopal Bastwar, with a civic fire brigade van deployed to douse it also getting gutted, the official said.

The blaze and intermittent explosions due to firecrackers triggered panic in the area, he said.

Some houses have been damaged along with two-wheelers parked along the lane, the official said.

"Two persons died in the incident," he said, adding that their identities are not confirmed yet due to the charred condition of the bodies.

He said the overall congestion of the area, which is in the older part of Hingoli town, and the narrow lanes hampered firefighting operations, with a crowd of onlookers adding to the issues faced by emergency responders.

The power supply to the area has been disconnected, and operations to bring the blaze under control are ongoing, he added.

The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the end of dousing operations, the official said. (PTI)