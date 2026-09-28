Kathua, Sep 28: Two persons were killed after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Satasar area along the Bani-Basohli road in Kathua district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Gablesh Kumar, son of Bishamber Dass, resident of Kaloga Roulka, Tehsil Bani, and Raj Kumar, son of Badri Nath, resident of Dandiot Sandroon, Tehsil Bani.

Police officials said the accident occurred during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. On receiving information about the incident, a rescue operation was launched by police and other rescue teams.

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After several hours of operation, the teams managed to retrieve both bodies from the deep gorge.

Police have lodged a case at PS Bani and started further investigations regarding the circumstances leading to the accident.