Two killed, 3 hurt in Sarthal road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 11: Two persons were killed and three others hurt when a Baleno car met with a major accident near Sarthal Morh, in Bani tehsil of Kathua district today.

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According to police, the accident occurred around 150 metres towards Sarthal from the Army Naka when the Baleno car bearing registration number JK02CD-8457, travelling from Bhaderwah towards Sarthal, met with an accident.

Soon after receiving information about the mishap, police and rescue teams launched an operation and shifted all the injured persons to Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Bani, for treatment.

However, during treatment, two of the injured persons succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Balwant Singh Kotwal (61), a resident of Dandi, Bhaderwah, and Monika Kotwal (29).

The injured have been identified as Parshanta Kotwal (59), Suveer Kotwal (33), and Vikram Singh (33), a resident of Purkhoo Domana, Jammu.

They are undergoing treatment. Click here to watch video

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed condolences over the incident. In a post on X, he said he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma after receiving a phone call from MLA Dalip Singh Parihar regarding the road accident at Sarthal.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that five passengers were travelling in the vehicle, of whom three sustained injuries and two unfortunately succumbed to their wounds.

He said appropriate medical aid was being provided to the surviving injured person and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

He further stated that his office was in constant touch with the district administration.