Two-keyhole gallbladder surgery performed at Bee Enn Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Dr Ritvik Resutra, eminent laparoscopic surgeon at Bee Enn Hospital, has successfully performed gallbladder removal surgery using an innovative two-port laparoscopic technique, involving only two small keyhole incisions.

The procedure, laparoscopic cholecystectomy, was performed on 32-year-old Shiwani Thaper, wife of Shubam Kumar. Unlike the conventional technique involving four ports, Dr Ritvik routinely performs the surgery through three keyholes and has now completed the procedure using only two ports.

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In the latest surgery, a 10-mm port was made at the umbilicus and a 5-mm port in the epigastrium. The gallbladder was removed through the umbilical port, which was closed with absorbable subcuticular sutures, while the epigastric port required no stitches. The technique is aimed at reducing visible abdominal scars and postoperative discomfort.

The surgery took 25 minutes and was assisted by cameraman Rajesh Kumar, while anaesthesia was administered by Dr Vikas Gupta. The patient was started on oral liquids four hours after surgery and discharged the following day.

According to Dr Ritvik, the two-hole technique can be performed by specially skilled surgeons in selected patients with recently diagnosed gallbladder disease, a thin-walled gallbladder and no history of multiple attacks of acute cholecystitis. The procedure, he said, offers potential cosmetic benefits while maintaining established principles of laparoscopic surgery.