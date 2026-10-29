Two Junior JKAS Officers Posted As Tehsildars In Jammu, Doda

JAMMU, Oct 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the posting of two Junior Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers as Tehsildars with immediate effect.

As per a Government order, Manpreet Kour has been posted as Tehsildar Mandal in Jammu district, while Sumit Kumar Kaith has been posted as Tehsildar Assar in Doda district.