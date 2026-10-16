Two Jr Scale JKAS officers posted in Tourism Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted two Junior Scale JKAS officers in the Tourism Department in the interest of the administration.

As per an order, one of the officers, Basharat Mehmood, has been posted as Assistant Director, Tourism, in the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir, while another officer, Adnan Nazir, has been posted as Assistant Director, Gulmarg, against an available vacancy.